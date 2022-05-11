Superstar Mahesh Babu is known for his witty and funny nature. During his media interactions, Mahesh was at his humorous best. He likes to quip and give out impromptu witty answers to the media questions. Even during the Major trailer launch, Mahesh was his usual self.

Advertisement

When asked about his Hindi debut, pat came the reply from the superstar that he would rather do a Telugu movie that gets a Hindi release. This had gone viral and was allegedly blown out of proportion.

As part of the Sakaru Vaari Paata movie promotions, Mahesh Babu interacted with the Telugu media ahead of the film’s release on May 12th. Regional media has quizzed him about his comments on Hindi debut. “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here [in the South] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier,” he had said.

Advertisement

Trending

“Mahesh Babu has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places,” his clarification press note now reads.

Meanwhile, Mahesh has also clarified that his next with SS Rajamouli will be a Pan India movie. So, Mahesh has put rumours to rest in his own style. Mahesh’s answers should be taken with a pinch of salt but that’s about it.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor & Twinkle Khanna Over The Kashmir Files Debate: “Dear Genocide Deniers, Still Want To Call It Islamophobic?”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube