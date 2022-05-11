Mahesh Babu Wants Wife Namrata Shirodkar To Join Twitter For This Reason

Mahesh Babu is promoting his new film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Pata’ and he took part in a viral Twitter #Whatshappening trend, which saw him answer some of the most frequently asked questions on the microblogging site.

Advertisement

As the team put forward some lighthearted Twitter questionnaires, including who he would like to follow on the platform, Mahesh’s instant answer was that he would want to see his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Twitter, so he could follow her.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu also spoke about his most famous blockbuster movie ‘Okkadu’, as he also calls himself ‘Calm and focused’.

Mahesh Babu says that fans will have a blast in the theatres when asked how he would describe the upcoming commercial drama ‘SVP’ in a tweet.

This is the first time the Telugu star has gone to such lengths to promote a film, as he is typically an introverted actor who simply does his job and disappears.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair, and is slated for release on May 12.

Must Read: Prabhas Is The ‘Baahubali’, ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan Stays In The Game With 100 Crore Salary – List Of Highest-Paid Indian Actors!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube