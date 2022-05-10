South superstar Yash is presently basking in the glorious success of his recently released film, KGF: Chapter 2. The film was released in the second week of April, however, to date it is staying strong and giving it a tough competition to other movies at the box office.

The film which is a sequel to the first film (KGF: Chapter 1) revolves around the further story of how Rocky Bhai (the main lead) conquers the whole world. Just like his character, the Kannada actor also has now managed to conquer many hearts around the world with his recent film.

Talking about the KGF: Chapter 2 fame Yash, everyone’s quite aware that he comes from a very humble family, and that his dad works as a bus driver However, did you know that even after his son made a huge name in the south industry as well as other entertainment industries, his father continues working as a bus driver?

Yes, you have read that right. KGF: Chapter 2 fame Yash’s father who still works as a bus driver for the KSRTC transport.

Recently during an event, talking about the same SS Rajamouli had revealed that “I was amazed after knowing that Yash is the son of a bus driver. I’m told that his father works as a bus driver even today. To me, Yash’s father is the real star more than the actor.”

This shows how humble the actor’s father is even after his son is now one of the most bankable actors in the south industry. Truly hats off!

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and many other actors in its stellar star cast.

What are your thoughts on Yash's father continuing his job as a bus driver?

