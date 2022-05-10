KGF Chapter 2’s craze won’t be fading anytime soon as the film is still doing great business. A few days back, the film even crossed Rs 1000 Crore at the worldwide box office. As everyone is celebrating the success of the South actioner, a man in Andhra Pradesh was reportedly found dead while watching the Yash starrer. Scroll down below to know what happened.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is the sequel to the 2018 film of the same name. The latest film also features, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Coming back to the topic, as the Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 creates havoc at the box office, an unfortunate report by Tollywood.net claims that a man died while watching the South actioner. Reportedly, the man was found dead during the screening in Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after the victim was found dead while watching KGF Chapter 2, people called the local police. The officials rushed to the site and took the man to a nearby government hospital. Reportedly, a case has been filed at the local police station and the investigations will soon begin. The cause of death is still unknown.

Similarly, a few months back a man was shot dead while watching the magnum opus. As reported by the Times of India, the man was identified as Vasanth Kumar. Reportedly, the man got into argument with an unknown name in the theatre. After the matter escalated due to his unruly behaviour, the man left the cinema hall only to return with a gun.

After shooting several rounds, the unknown man ran away from the theatre that was screening KGF Chapter 2. Later when Vasanth was taken to the hospital, he was said to be out of danger after the treatment.

