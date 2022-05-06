The Bollywood industry has witnessed many spats between superstars, some that break friendships and others that just end careers. One such spat was between Sanjay Dutt and Ameesha Patel where the latter’s career ended up in huge jeopardy.

Advertisement

Speaking about the same, did you know that the Race actress was removed from movies as the Munna Bhai MBBS actor refused to work with her? Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Well, it started back in 2012 during David Dhawan’s elder son Rohit Dhawan’s sangeet ceremony in Goa. The ceremony was attended by many celebrities including Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyaata and actress Ameesha Patel. As per a report from Times of India, an insider claimed that in the ceremony Ameesha arrived in a very revealing outfit which did not go well with Sanju. The actor’s kind gesture to the Race actress, of covering herself with the dupatta, was taken a negative way by the actress resulting in a spat between the two

As per TOI, an industry insider revealed, “Sanju is a very traditional guy who doesn’t like women wearing revealing outfits. He politely told her that she was like his sister and shouldn’t dress like that. He also took her dupatta (which she had taken on the side) and covered her bosom.” He also added, “He never imagined that she would have a problem with that. But Ameesha just took off. She started screaming and yelling at Dutt asking him who was he to tell her such things and what she did was none of his business. Sanju was taken aback and quietly walked off from the scene of the ‘crime’. The next day he flew back to Mumbai.”

Although many tried to cool down the matter Ameesha Patel wasn’t in any mood to let it go and for that, she had to face heavy repercussions. The actress was removed from two movies which were one by David Dhawan and one by director Priyadarshan. The reason behind it was that Sanjay Dutt was not agreeing to work with the actress.

Later on Ameesha (as per TOI) tried to sort everything out claiming that the things never happened. She said, “Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is very protective about me. He’s such a dear friend that he can never ever misbehave. In fact, Sanju would himself kill if someone would try to touch me. He wouldn’t allow even a fly to hurt me. All these cheap rumors of ‘misbehavior’ is sheer nonsense and spread by jealous losers,” she was quoted as saying by TOI.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger Recalls Getting His Shirt Torn While Watching A KKR Match, “Someone Held Onto Me So Tight…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube