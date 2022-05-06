Ibrahim Qadri who happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelgänger is a popular name in the country. Fans often get confused if it’s Qadri or the superstar with his similar looks. In a recent interview, Ibrahim shared an incident when he had gone to watch KKR & Gujarat Lions IPL match and got swamped after a fan held his t-shirt so tightly that it tore. Scroll below to know what happened after the incident.

In the same interview, Qadri also revealed how he gets invited to shows and weddings as a ‘special guest’ and is often requested to groove over SRK’s super hit track ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’. The doppelgänger is quite popular on social media because of his uncanny resemblance to the superstar and enjoys a fan following of 123K followers on Instagram. His Instagram is full of reels and pictures where he’s mimicking SRK’s songs and dialogues.

In a recent interview with Human Of Bombay, Ibrahim Qadri who’s Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelgänger narrated an incident where he got swamped and said, “when I went to watch KKR take on Gujarat Lions in the stadium; everyone took out their cameras & waved at me. People clapped & spoke SRK’s famous movie lines at me. I saw how much love people have for SRK, & for the 1st time, I felt like a ‘Badshah’; it was special! But very quickly, I also realized what SRK probably goes through daily; I got swamped & someone held onto me so tight that my t-shirt tore! It got so bad that I had to call the police to be safely taken out of the stadium. And after rescuing me, the cops asked, ‘SRK sir, ek selfie?’”

Also, take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelgänger Ibrahim Qadri’s Instagram profile here:

He does look very similar to Shah Rukh Khan, we must say.

What are your thoughts on Ibrahim sharing his story from an IPL match? Tell us in the comments below.

