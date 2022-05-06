Shehnaaz Gill has unfortunately become a target of haters ever since she attended Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. The actress was seen leaving the venue with Salman Khan, who specially came to see her off. As they were posing for the paps, the Bigg Boss 13 beauty was seen hugging and kissing him. That didn’t go really well with a certain section of viewers. Amidst it all, the actress has made a public appearance and seems to be unaffected by the trolls.

For the unversed, Sana was seen dragging Salman and asking him to drop her till her car. She even flaunted the same in front of paps and adored him after sitting in her car. Some haters claimed that she was drunk, while others shamed her for trying to get so close.

Ever since the videos went viral, Shehnaaz Gill has been at the receiving end of trolls. Many SidNaaz fans came to her rescue, but the internet is left divided over her glimpses with Salman Khan. In a latest appearance, the beauty was seen at the airport and presented her fashionista look in brown.

Shehnaaz Gill in the viral videos even smiled and posed for the cameras. She wore a brown casual top and paired it with beige pants, brown wedges and a matching bag. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actress seemed unaffected about the recent controversy on the internet.

Amidst it all, an old quote of Sidharth Shukla talking about a woman’s reputation also went viral yesterday.

Sidharth Shukla had tweeted, “Always be careful of what you hear about a woman Rumour either come from a man who can’t have her or a woman who can’t compete with her…”

