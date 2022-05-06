Karan Johar recently shocked everyone after he announced the end of Koffee With Karan. Turned out that the news was just a marketing gimmick as the chat show won’t be airing on TV but the makers are taking an OTT route. Since the announcement, there were speculations about the list of celebrities that will appear on the show and as per the latest reports Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be gracing the show.

Over the years, a large number of celebrities sat on the infamous couch, where they spoke about some dark yet interesting details about their life. Everyone is super eager for the upcoming season as it’ll include some new guests.

Meanwhile, the appearance of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Koffee With Karan will be perfect as their popularity has grown tremendously after the release of Pushpa. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “The team has already reached out to Allu and Rashmika for the chat show and they are super excited about it.”

The source further shares, “Considering the Pan-India reach of Allu Arjun, it will be one of the most exciting episodes where both the celebrities will bare their deepest secrets, discuss movies, and more on the Koffee couch.”

“This season, Koffee with Karan will witness a few big South celebrities and since it is one of the biggest markets now, the makers have kept it well balanced to attract South audiences. Viewers will be amazed by the guest list of this season,” adds the source.

Apart from the two stars, there are rumours that newlywed Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will be gracing the show. Apart from them, actors such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are also expected to be a part of the new season.

Karan Johar recently confirmed the new season of Koffee With Karan, taking to his social media account, the filmmaker wrote, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some Koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘steaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!- Karan Johar”

