It was indeed an unexpected scenario to see Kangana Ranaut attend a Bollywood bash. The actress attended Eid bash thrown by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Surprisingly, other attendees at the party included Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar amongst others. Read on to what KRK has to say about the whole scenario.

As most know, time and again Kangana has targeted Bollywood and termed it ‘Bullywood.’ She has also called Karan the flag bearer of nepotism and called him out for not giving enough opportunities to outsiders. Ever since the Koffee With Karan fallout, one does not expect to see the two rivals at the same event, but that even recently happened at an Amazon Prime event.

Now, KRK has mocked the entire scenario and claimed that Karan Johar has accepted his defeat to Kangana Ranaut. He even mentioned how he did not expect the two to attend a same party but now that it is happening, there are a lot of meanings to decode.

KRK tweeted, “I can’t even think in my dream also that @karanjohar can party with #KanganaRanaut who abused him so much during last 5 years. It’s proof that Karan has given up. Karan has accepted his defeat. Karan has accepted that Kangana is the Boss of Bollywood.”

Check out the tweet shared by KRK on Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar below:

I can’t even think in my dream also that @karanjohar can party with #KanganaRanaut who abused him so much during last 5 years. It’s proof that Karan has given up. Karan has accepted his defeat. Karan has accepted that Kangana is the Boss of Bollywood.👏 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 5, 2022

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy hosting Lock Upp. The reality show is in its finale week. On the other hand, promotions for Dhaakad are in full swing.

Karan Johar has been busy directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani ft Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He also has Koffee With Karan Season 7 coming soon!

