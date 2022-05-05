The remake of South movies in Bollywood is not a new thing, and now audiences are quite tired of seeing their favourite South film (which they can easily Binge on in dub) being remade in Hindi. Not only the audience but B-town actress Kiara Advani herself is quite iffy about the idea of a remake now.

Advertisement

The actress is now presently gearing for the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Read on to know what she has to say about South films being remade.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani who rose to fame with her film Kabir Singh, which itself is a remake of a Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy, now talks about how she would think twice before doing South remakes in the future, due to its availability on streaming giants.

According to Indian Express, while, talking about it, Kiara Advani said, “I did Kabir Singh before OTT became a rage. Today, of course, I’d do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today even I’d think twice to do a remake if it is available on an OTT platform, because I feel I can watch it. I watch a lot of films dubbed, a lot of films of other languages. But (I am okay to do it) if there is an adaption, where we’re taking the story, but making a few changes in the storyline (to make it more accessible to the audience who hasn’t watched it), because, at the end of the day, the point is to see how many people, who haven’t seen the film, and take it to a larger audience. I don’t think Bollywood is backing on that, I feel it is just about taking a good story to a larger audience.”

When asked about her views on Bollywood doing a lot of South remakes, she said, “I don’t agree with the fact that Bollywood is backing on south for content. I feel like, sometimes, a small film which is like a gem, that is made in a certain language that has a potential to probably reach a wider audience, tends to be made in a language that (may not reach a pan Indian audience). Hindi is so widely spoken over our country, that you think, like, why not make this film for a larger audience?!”

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani’s take on South film remakes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Rakul Preet Singh Makes A Stylish Appearance At Huma Qureshi’s Eid Bash, Netizens Troll, “Jackky Bhagnani Ko Kuch Nahi Mila To Rakul Ka Suit Pehen Liya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube