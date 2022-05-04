Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been making a lot of noise over their alleged split. There had been rumours that the couple called it quits after they allegedly got bored of each other. Their social media posts were also being termed cryptic but looks like the reality is far from the rumours. Scroll below for some exciting details!

Advertisement

Since a while now, Kiara has been busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress had been grabbing eyeballs as many claimed that she still looked happy and the post-breakup face was even better. But all the rumours have now been quashed as the duo arrived for Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash together last night.

Advertisement

As most know, Salman Khan hosts an Eid bash every year. This time, the venue had been changed as he let his sister Arpita Khan Sharma take the charge. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Shehnaaz Gill were among others who were a part of the occasion. But netizens couldn’t keep their eyes off Kiara Advani who was waiting for Sidharth Malhotra at the red carpet.

A video is viral on the internet where Kiara Advani poses for the cameras and smiles wide as she looks to her left. After she’s done giving photos to the paps, she waits at the side for beau Sidharth Malhotra. The actor skips giving pictures and directly goes to his ladylove. He holds her by the waist as they enter the event venue. Isn’t that adorable?

Netizens can’t keep calm as Sidharth and Kiara fans realize they haven’t really broken up!

A user wrote, “We got our Eidi for sure now”

Another commented, “Rumors spreader where are you?”

“Breakup na hone ki khusi manate hue fans,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Kyu bhai ho gya breakup inka.. bahut achi jodi h dono ki ranbir aur alia se to.”

“Abhi toh inka breakup hogaya tha..y log fir se kaise milgaye,” a user shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra truly are a dream couple!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan Isn’t Returning, Confirms Karan Johar: “It Is With A Heavy Heart…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube