Kamaal Rashid Khan, also popularly known as KRK, continues his troll saga of Bollywood and its celebrities. Taking a short break from Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, Khan is back at his all-time favourite target, Salman Khan. Scroll below to know what his latest dig is.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Kamaal had indulged in a big feud with Salman over his film Radhe. It all started when the self-proclaimed critic went too far and made personal comments on Salman instead of criticising his film. The matter even saw legal things getting involved. Ever since Kamaal takes indirect digs at Salman without taking his name.

Advertisement

The latest one is now over the Eid celebration picture of Salman Khan. For the unversed, Salman waives at fans outside his house every Eid. This time too, Salman didn’t miss a chance and greet a huge number of fans gathered outside his home in Mumbai. Sharing the picture with Salman‘s back in it, KRK mocked the star as he claims that people were paid to gather there.

KRK wrote, “Itne Logon Ko Bhade Par Bulane Ke Liye Kaafi Paise Kharch Hote Honge!” Have a look at the picture below:

Itne Logon Ko Bhade Par Bulane Ke Liye Kaafi Paise Kharch Hote Honge! pic.twitter.com/MgIVvEqfJc — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 3, 2022

Most recently, KRK took a dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui over his act in Heropanti 2. He used a derogatory remark against the actor. Kamaal tweeted, “How can anyone give role to most Sadela Insaan in Bollywood Nawazuddin in any film? If you do this then definitely you are a mentally bankrupt and disturbed film maker.”

Ever since Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 have been released, the self-proclaimed critic has been trolling the movies over their low box office collections and hailing the South industry for delivering blockbusters.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 20 Early Trends (Hindi): Shows A Huge Jump On Eid, A Step Closer To Surpass Dangal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube