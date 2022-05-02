Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a talented actor and his vast filmography is proof. From cameo roles in films like Sarfarosh and Shool to now being a pivotal part of films like Heropanti 2, Raat Akeli Hai and more – he has proved his capabilities and won many hearts. And not just on-screen, but fans are loving him more off-screen too.

In a video recently shared by a paparazzi on social media, the Raees actor was seen exiting a city restaurant when he was surrounded by fans who wanted to click selfies with him. Being a humble guy, the guy the actor not only obliged fans but even stopped his security from pushing them away.

Impressed by this gesture, fans of the actor took to social media and praised him. Commenting on this paparazzi video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one online user called him, “One of the finest actors we have.” Another netizen wrote, “He’s a nice and humble person.” A thirds fan of the actor added, “So kind of you sir…you are a legend.” Complimenting him further, a fourth added, “Real gentleman,” while a fifth simply stated, “He’s so modest and down to earth. True gem of Bollywood.”

Some more comments on this now-viral video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui had one fan writing, “Modestly level 100.” Another added, “Attitude hi nhi hai sab best actor.” Another noted, “Y h original super 🌟 👏👏👏👏👏 jante h audience ki vajeh s hi subh kuc h👏” Alongside more such sweet and kind words praising the actor, the comments section was also filled with tons of hearts directed towards the Heropanti 2 actor for his down to earth personality.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nawazuddin’s recent theatrical outing was this Friday’s release of Heropanti 2. Featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, the film was released on April 29 and saw Babloo (Tiger) lock horns with Laila (Nawazuddin) in a bid to stop cybercrimes across the world.

While this film continues to get audiences to the screen, the actor’s next include Tiku Weds Sheru – a film by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan and Jogira Sara Ra Ra among others.

What are your thoughts on this down to earth behaviour of Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Let us know in the comments below.

