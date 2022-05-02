Internet sensation Kili Paul from Tanzania and his sister Neema are well known for their lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs. Often their videos go viral on social media. However, now a social media influencer has been reportedly attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks. Scroll down to know more.

The Tanzanian content creator along with his sister are often seen expressing their fondness for Bollywood songs. The duo has won the hearts of several netizens and celebrities, such as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Emraan Hashmi, and more who were amazed to see such love and talent from all across the world.

Now in what can be called shocking news, Kili Paul took to his Instagram story and shared a picture that showed him lying down on a stretcher. He wrote, “People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me”. He further revealed in another Instagram story, “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches. I was beaten by sticks and clubs, but thank God, I defended myself after beating two people. They ran away but I was already injured. Pray for me…this is scary (sic).”

Kili Paul even shared a video on his YouTube channel in which he is seen lying on a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injury marks on his legs. Watch the video below:

Recently, Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania for his viral videos in February this year. He also shared the award on his Instagram handle. Previously, he was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat in the same month.

