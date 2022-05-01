Late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia’s daughter Twinkle Khanna is one of the well-known actresses in the 1990s and early 2000s. She appeared in films like Baadshah, Mela, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, and Dil Tera Diwana to name a few. However, she left acting and pursue her writing career.

Actress turned author has published three bestselling Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving novels so far. She is also a film producer and has produced several of her husband Akshay Kumar‘s films.

Now popular designer Manish Malhotra appeared on Twinkle Khanna’s YouTube channel Tweak India wherein, the former Bollywood actress recalled feeling like a ball of gas while filming a song in the 1999 action comedy film Baadshah. It’s a romantic song Mohabbat Ho Gayee, wherein Twinkle wore a red catsuit-type outfit, a black printed jumpsuit, white trousers and a jacket with a grey crop-top. In one of the sequences, Shah Rukh Khan was seen lifting her up as they dance in an elevator.

Recalling the scene, the actress turned author said, “Every time I had to wear Manish Malhotra clothes, it meant that either I was not eating, I had to suck my stomach in. There was one song where you had done the clothes and I ate only chana for a week.”

Manish Malhotra then said it happened while they were filming the Baadshah song in Switzerland. Twinkle Khanna added, “I was very scared that if the hero lifts me I will just be like a ball of gas because all I had is chana. But that is what you had to do to wear your clothes.”

The costume designer recalled that such types of clothes became a trend after he designed Urmila Matondkar’s clothes in Rangeela. He further noted that directors wanted clothes that were glamorous and sexy and short. “It was such a trend at that time that you also had to be a victim of that,” Manish said.

