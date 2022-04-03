Daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna was one of the actresses in the 1990s and early 2000s. She has appeared in films like Baadshah, Mela, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, and Dil Tera Diwana to name a few. However, gave up acting to pursue her first love, writing.

Former Bollywood actress has published three bestselling novels so far. She also has a newspaper column wherein she regularly writes her opinions on various issues. Now in her latest column, she addresses the success of Kashmir Files and the Oscars ‘slapgate’.

Twinkle Khanna, in her column for The Times of India, joked about how several filmmakers are rushing to register names of different cities as the titles of their movies, following the success of Vivek Agnihotri’s movie. The move was taken in the hope to emulate the success of the film.

Mrs Funnybones author wrote, “In a meeting at a producer’s office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as an homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files, and even South Bombay Files. I am just wondering if my colleagues can still call themselves filmmakers, or with all this filing, they, like the original nationalist, Manoj Kumar, have all turned into clerks.”

Twinkle Khanna then also mentioned how she came up with her own idea for her new film and discussed the idea with her mother Dimple Kapadia. The author said, “I am going to make a movie called Nail File,” to which Dimple asked, “About what? A disastrous manicure.”

“Maybe, but at least it’s better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin,” Twinkle replied. While she took a veiled attack on Vivek Agnihotri’s film, her husband Akshay Kumar on the other hand praised the film The Kashmir Files.

In a viral video, Khiladi Kumar was heard saying, “All of us, we want to tell stories of our country. Some may be well-known, others not as much. For example, Vivek has made The Kashmir Files that brought a painful truth to the fore and shook us all. That it caused my film (Bachchhan Paandey) to flop is a different issue.”

