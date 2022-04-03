Bollywood actor John Abraham has always had a knack for action and comedy movies, which is why most of his films in this genre work well with the audience. He is all set to feature as an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan and the buzz around this movie is massive, to say the least. In a recent interaction with the media, John opened up on his rapport with SRK, shedding some light on how greatly the Badshah inspired him.

For the unversed, John’s latest film, Attack, hit the theatres this weekend and it has opened to mixed reviews from the viewers. The film follows the story of a cyber soldier who is willing to give away his everything in order to serve the nation. The movie has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and also stars actors like Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, John Abraham opened up on playing a key role in Yash Raj Films’ next magnum opus, Pathaan. He shed some light on the bond he shares with Shah Rukh Khan, highlighting how the latter was a judge on a modelling show where John was performing.

“Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he’s responsible for where I am because when I started modelling, he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged,” John Abraham said.

Further speaking highly of Shah Rukh Khan’s personality and intelligence, John Abraham added, “There’s a lot of deep-rooted respect that I have that I can’t really talk about. But, he’s a wonderful person. He’s very charming, he’s lovely and supremely intelligent. It’s all I can say.”

