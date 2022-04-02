Jacqueline Fernandez has had a really tough year after she was named in the money laundering case. She wasn’t the only one but it was also actress Nora Fatehi who was a target of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Intimate pictures of the Kick actress with the conman have been viral all over and netizens have been backlashing her ever since. Scroll below for all the details.

It seems that Attack Saar Jacqueline and Sukesh were in an intimate relationship if the leaked pictures are to go by. However, there seems no official confirmation to it. However, it has been revealed that Chandrashekhar had given a lot of expensive gifts to the actress and the list included 2 pairs of diamond earrings, 2 Hermes bracelets, 3 Birkin Bags, and Gucci outfits amongst others.

Ever since the news surfaced on the internet, netizens have been using some harsh words against Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress made an appearance last night at Pen Studios’ Jayantilal Gada’s birthday celebrations. She looked royal in a black furry ensemble as she accessorized it with a pair of matching gloves. One could notice a number of diamond rocks on both her hands along with a shiny huge bracelet.

As soon as the video of her walking the red carpet went viral, netizens began giving Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s reference to all the heavy jewellery worn by Jacqueline Fernandez. The clip shared by a famous paparazzi had the background music of Palat from Tera Hero Idhar Hai and trolls even began commenting on how the conman is in jail.

A user wrote, “dheeeyan conmaster sukesh pe hai, wo filhaal jail mein hai”

Another wrote, “Iska hero toh money laundering ke case m jail mein hai”

“Sukesh ka maal 😂😂😂 gold drigger Sali,” read an insensitive comment.

A user trolled, “Now..Who gave her those diamonds…I know..It’s sukky”

Check out the video ft Jacqueline Fernandez below:

Looks like the trolls won’t get over the controversy anytime soon!

