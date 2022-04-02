Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have not yet confirmed their relationship but, we have ample proof that they are seeing one other based on their Instagram pictures. The latest proof was Shahid Kapoor’s birthday where the Liger actress even posed alongside Mira Kapoor. Amidst it all, we’ve got some astrological predictions on their future. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Ananya and Ishaan got closer to each other while working on their film, Khaali Peeli. The duo secretly even celebrated a lot of vacations together. From clicking each other in Maldives to posting pictures with similar backgrounds in Ranthambore, the couple has given ample hints to their togetherness.

Owing to it all, Koimoi consulted renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji to find out the future of the two rumoured love birds. But it seems the future for Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter together doesn’t look very happy!

Pandit Jagannath Guruji revealed, “Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter share a good relationship and they will carry on until the end of next year most probably but their future together is cloudy. They are too young and are not in the mindset to settle down soon because they have a long way to go professionally. Some hurdles can be foreseen after 2023 but if they remain together, they may part ways, albeit on good terms. Getting married to each other is not in their stars as of now if that is what fans are expecting.”

This surely is something to worry about but we’re as hopeful as any another Ishaan and Ananya fan!

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline along with the war drama, Pippa.

