Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files has been all over social media not just for the raving reviews it has been receiving but also for all the controversies surrounding it. The movie has been working exceptionally well at the box office and has already entered the ₹200 crore club, becoming highest-grossing Bollywood film of this year so far. In a recent turn of events, Anupam Kher shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie and it has been leaving his followers quite emotional.

Advertisement

For the unversed, TFK hit the theatres on March 11th this year and has been one of the most discussed films in recent times. The movie narrates the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus which happened in the early 1990s and had been one of the lesser discussed tragedies of our country. The movie has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles.

Advertisement

In a recent BTS video dropped by Anupam Kher, the team can be seen shooting the scene from The Kashmir Files where the character Pushkarnath passes away. In the clip, director Vivek Agnihotri can be seen hugging Anupam Kher tightly while crying out loud due to the overwhelming scene. Anupam Kher can be seen lying on the bed while silently shedding tears while Darshan Kumar sits close to him at the edge of the bed.

In the caption of the post, Anupam Kher explained what is happening in the scene. “जब सिनेमा की सच्चाई ज़िंदगी की सच्चाई जैसी बन जाती है तो आंसूऔ का सैलाब रुकने का नाम नहीं लेता। #TheKashmirFiles में पुष्करनाथ की #DeathScene के बाद @vivekagnihotri @DarshanKumaar और मैं फूट फूट कर रोये थे! ये रहा उस शॉट के बाद का विडीओ! 💔 #WhenReelBecomesReal (When the reality of cinema becomes like the reality of life, then the flood of tears does not seem to stop. @vivekagnihotri @DarshanKumaar & I wept bitterly after #DeathScene of Pushkarnath in #TheKashmirFiles! Here’s the video after that shot! #WhenReelBecomesReal)”, he wrote.

Here’s a look at the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Heropanti 2 Director Ahmed Khan Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was The First & The Only Choice For Laila’s Character

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube