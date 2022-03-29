Anupam Khan is Bollywood’s most successful actor. After doing more than 500 films, his latest film The Kashmir Files crossed the 200 crore mark and has already been labeled as a blockbuster film. Anupam Kher’s latest film, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, is doing wonders at the box office while shattering many records. But much before The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher had spilled the beans on living in a rented apartment.

As the actor added another feather to his cap, his old interview about his house in Shimla has re-surfaced on the web. In 2018, Anupam Kher had bought a house for his mother Dulari. It’s a 9-bedroom mansion located in the picturesque location of Shimla.

Throwback to the time when Anupam Kher opened up about living in a rented apartment while he owns a mansion in Shimla. Earlier in an interview, he told ETimes, “I don’t even own an apartment in Mumbai. I live in a rented apartment. I decided 4-5 years back that I don’t want to own property. The only property I bought four years ago was a house for my mother in Shimla.”

Sharing it with his fans, Anupam Kher revealed, “After my father passed away, she started living with us. I used to always tease her, ‘Mama, aak ko Anupam Kher hai, abh aur kya chahihye?’ She surprised me by telling me ‘mujhe ghar chahiye’. I told her that Raju and I have houses, so she said, ‘Nahi, Shimla me… All my life I used to live in a rented home in Shimla and my desire and dream was that one day I would own a house’.”

In 2018, he took to his social media accounts to share the good news with his fans. Sharing a couple of photos and videos, he shared glimpses of his new house who he has fondly named ‘Kherwadi’.

“I thought that if I have to give my mother a gift, it has to be something exceptional. So, I asked the broker to see if the owner was willing to sell the whole house.” When he had announced the news of buying the entire house to his mom, her reaction was epic as she had said, “Aapka dimag kharab hai! Mujhe nahi chahiye itna bada ghar’,” he had added.

Aww! All we can say is ‘beta ho toh aisa’! Don’t you agree?

