Abhishek Bachchan seems very humble and gentlemen whenever he’s spotted in public. However, his recent video has grabbed a lot of attention as netizens are calling him out for his behaviour towards the paparazzi. The actor was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with a pair of beige pants while covering his face with a neon mask.

AB will be next seen in Dasvi directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Bachchan plays the role of an uneducated politician, while Gautam is an IPS officer.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in the airport where he seemed irked with the paparazzi blocking his way. He didn’t even pose for the photographers and waited while his bodyguards cleared the path leading to the entrance. As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, netizens weren’t pleased with AB’s behaviour as they trolled the actor and called him out for showing attitude.

Reacting to Abhishek Bachchan’s video, a user wrote, “Lgta h ma pe gye hain junior B,” another wrote, “Seems like ghar say larae kr k ain hain bachan baby,” a third user wrote, “Oh itna attitude kish bt ka hai isme,” a fourth user commented, “Kuchh bhi na karke itna attitude late kaha se ho bhai,” a fifth user wrote, “Look at that hawa hawai attitude. Woke up on the wrong side of the bed I guess.”

Recently while announcing his upcoming Netflix film, Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartwarming note and said he wants to be ‘unapologetic’ about this film. He wrote, “I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect you too. I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, borderline apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film.”

He added, “We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film!”

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 7, 2022.

