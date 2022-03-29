A couple of days back, reports of Parineeti Chopra opting out of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal made headlines. The actress reportedly made an exit in order to work with Imtiaz Ali directorial Chamkila. Later it was confirmed that Parineeti is no longer a part of the film that also stars Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Ever since she walked out of the project, the makes have been looking out for an actress to fill in her place.

Animal is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will go on the floors this Summer after RK completes filming Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

As per the latest online reports, Parineeti Chopra has been replaced by current sensation Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. Rashmika, who was last seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, has been signed to play the female lead in Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Reportedly, the makers were looking for a fresh cast to pair opposite the Tamasha actor and didn’t want to repeat the pairing.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that Rashmika fits the bill to the T. They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film,”

Earlier, spilling the beans on Parineeti’s decision to leave Animal, the source had revealed to the same portal, “Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director. She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. So, RK and Pari fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new project to bring them together on screen.”

Coming back, there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement soon.

