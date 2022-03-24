Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is one of the most awaited films of the actor as the makers have assured something unique. Earlier, the makers had shared a teaser for the film but nothing was revealed just the voice over of the leading star. Although the makers have kept everything under tight wraps, as per the latest reports, Parineeti Chopra has now decided to opt-out of the mega project. Scroll down below to know the real reason.

Advertisement

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. In the film, Anil will be seen as RK’s father, Bobby will be seen playing a villain, and Pari was supposed to play Ranbir’s wife.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it comes as a shocker that an actress such as Parineeti Chopra has left a megaproject. However, as per reports by Bollywood Bubble, the actress exited Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to feature in Imtiaz Ali’s next titled, Chamkila. Yes! You read that right.

The source revealed, “Parineeti Chopra is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the Heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director.”

“She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. So, RK and Pari fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new project to bring them together on screen,” added the source.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is a gangster-based family drama that explores the dark side of human emotions. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a psychopath in the film, however, there is no confirmation on the same. The film is currently slated for a 2023 theatrical release.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): Vivek Agnihotri Directorial Witnesses Another Drop, On Its Way To 200 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube