The Kashmir Files Box Day 13 (Early Trends): Vivek Agnihotri’s thriller, which was released on March 11, is still going strong at the box office. The film’s collection on second Tuesday has stayed to be in double digits even though the box office collection saw a dip on Tuesday.

The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency in the Kashmir valley, has been defying norms right since its release. The thriller collected Rs 12.40 crores on Monday and Rs 10.25 crores on Tuesday. The dip in the collection is quite noticeable.

So far The Kashmir Files have collected Rs 190.10 crores and the film continues to do amazing business at the box office. As per the early trend, the film earned 7.50-8.50 crores. So the grand total of the film now stands at 197.60-198.60 crores. These are the early estimates the final count of the day may vary.

As for Tuesday collection goes, Anupam Kher led film opened with 20-25 per cent occupancy in the morning shows and the film reportedly saw the growth in noon shows with registered occupancy of 30-40 per cent. The film also saw a further jump with the evening shows and it is recorded at 50-60 per cent occupancy.

The Kashmir Files received a thunderous response from the audience as it went to collect 100 crores within a week and it is on the way to get in the 200 crore club. Word of mouth marketing has translated into a big success for Vivek Agnihotri.

Previously, his film Tashkent Files, which was released in 2019 turned out to be a success at the box office. Anupam Kher-led film is also giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey which was released last week.

