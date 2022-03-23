John Abraham is coming back to the big screens with his action thriller, Attack. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in leading roles. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, it is scheduled to hit the ticket windows on 1st April, which is exactly a week after SS Rajamouli creation RRR. Is the team worried? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

RRR is surely a blockbuster in the making. The film stars South heroes like Jr NTR, Ram Charan along with the best from Bollywood – Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The buzz is massive and the advance bookings were full within days of its initiation. Recently, Akshay Kumar did confess that the box office of his film Bachchhan Paandey will be hampered.

Advertisement

But John Abraham has altogether different thoughts on his movie Attack clashing with RRR. At the trailer launch yesterday, the actor was asked about the number of screens his film will be allotted given RRR will dominate the windows. To this, he responded, “We’ve been promised a certain number of screens, we have been assured by our partners that we will get good screening.”

John Abraham added, “I have a lot of respect for Rajamouli sir and his kind of cinema, but we also have a lot of respect for what we have done. We are definitely not number two to anyone. I don’t know about the commercial success or the failure of the film. I’m not a trade expert, I don’t understand this. But I can say on record that we have made a very good film, a different film.”

Well, John Abraham is surely confident of his creation. Let’s see if the audience gives it thumbs up too!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Shanaya Kapoor Buys A Swanky Audi Q7 Worth 80 Lakhs Ahead Of Debut; Netizens Troll, “Struggle Dekh Rahe Ho”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube