The Kapoors have made quite a prominent name for themselves in the industry. Be it Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor – they’re all big names in B’Town. Joining the clan now is their cousin Shanaya Kapoor who is making her debut under Dharma Productions. But before that, the actress has splurged a huge sum on a swanky beast.

For the unversed, Shanaya is the leading lady in Bedhadak. The film backed by Karan Johar also introduces two new talents – Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

Way ahead of her debut, Shanaya Kapoor has bought a classic Audi Q7. Pictures of the same were shared by the official page of the luxury vehicle brand. The debutante looked comfy in a white spaghetti top and paired it up with matching joggers. Accompanying her were parents, Maheep Kapoor and veteran star Sanjay Kapoor.

For the unversed, the Audi model is worth a whopping 80 lakhs. That’s a huge sum to splurge even ahead of one’s debut. Isn’t it? That’s what netizens are currently debating about and have even ended up trolling the ‘struggles’ of Shanaya Kapoor.

A user wrote, “Their struggle starts like this”

Another commented, “Nepotism ki ek aur variant ko jhelnaa padegaa”

“Struggle dekh rhe ho,” commented a troll.

A user wrote, “Yeh sahi hai, movie ke success se pehle hi car le li! Struggle at a parallel universe!”

“So her remuneration is 1 cr,” another questioned.

Check out the viral pics ft Shanaya Kapoor & her new beast below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, trolling has become a new trend in Bollywood and even actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are not spared.

Hearty congratulations to Shanaya Kapoor on her big buy!

