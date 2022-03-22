Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple shares two children together named Misha and Zain. From their red carpet appearances to their airport spottings, this B-town couple surely knows how to make heads turn with every single public appearance. Earlier today, Mira was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai and netizens compared her to Shahid’s ex-girlfriend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

For those of you who don’t know, Kareena and Shahid dated for a brief period of time before parting ways in 2006. Post the breakup, the Jersey actor was linked with a few of his co-stars including Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan. Kareena, on the other hand, started dating her husband Saif Ali Khan in 2008 and their fans fondly call them Saifeena.

Advertisement

Mira Kapoor was spotted in Bandra at a salon today for a pampering session and wore an easy-breezy neutral-toned shirt dress and styled it with a belt. She accessorised her look with a luxury handbag and sunglasses.

Mira Kapoor’s summer fashion wardrobe was so on point today and we are loving her flawless sense of style.

Take a look at her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she so pretty? We really love her style.

Reacting to her pictures, a user commented, “Kareena kapoor lite version 😂.” Another user commented, “Exactly!! Kareena k small finger k barabar bhi nhi h ye 🤮”

There was also a section on social media that hailed her style and commented, “She is more beautiful than any other actress.” Another user commented, “She should try her career as an actress.”

Well, we would totally agree with the fans here. Mira Kapoor should totally think of her Bollywood debut.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Phone Wallpaper Featuring Late Father Rishi Kapoor Goes Viral, Netizens Say, “Alia Bhatt Ke Phone Wallpaper Mein Ranbir Hai Or…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube