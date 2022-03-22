It’s been over a month since music legend Bappi Lahiri left us for the heavenly abode. His family, friends and fans still can’t believe that the singer is no more within us. In a recent chat, his son, Bappa Lahiri spoke about the late singer’s last wish and also addressed he was upset with how the Indian awards were.

The singer took his last breath on February 16 at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai, as he died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Later expressing his grief, son-in-law Gobind Bansal revealed that Lahiri had suffered a heart attack.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with India Today, Bappa Lahiri spoke about his father Bappi Lahiri’s last wish, he told, “He kept doing music all the time, every day was a new day for him. He would experiment with music. He wished to do a few songs of his with an orchestra in America or London. He was deciding to do this in December or January, he was talking to my mom about it. He wanted to recreate a few songs of his with a symphony orchestra that was one of his wishes.”

“I don’t know if I say this but for dad, his awards were his people. But having said that he was a little upset with how the Indian awards were, he was not acknowledged by any of the main awards in India, especially the Padma Bhushan awards. Not that we want it, I am just saying it was something that he never said, but he did feel that as an artist he deserved it more than anybody else who has recently got it.”

Talking about how the family is planning to take Bappi Lahiri’s legacy forward, Bappa Lahiri shares, “We always wanted to make a biopic on him. So, probably in a year, we will take it forward. We have a lot of plans, planning to open a music academy. His music is even recreated now and we plan for it to keep it going. With his unreleased music, we are planning to release all the songs, including the Bengali ones. He recorded lots of songs in his bank so we are planning to do something about that as well.”

