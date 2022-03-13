Bappi Lahiri’s sudden demise came as a shock to all his fans and friends across the industry. The celebrated singer passed away last month and left a legacy that will always live on. In a recent interview, his son Bappa Lahiri opened up on his father’s larger than life lifestyle and revealed some exciting details about the same. Besides this, Bappa also revealed heartbreaking details before the legendary singer passed away. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bappi was fondly known as ‘Bappi Da’ and ‘Disco King’ by all his fans. The singer has been a part of the industry for over four decades and has sung & produced some of the most memorable songs in the history of Hindi cinema. He was a rage back in the 1980s and in 1986, he was recognised by Guinness World Records for recording more than 180 songs in a year.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri opened up on his father’s last words and revealed that he told him last year before he flew back to the US. Bappa said, “I had come in April, 2021. I was going back in July, he said ek mahina ruk jao, then it was my nephew’s birthday and he said aur ruk jao, then it was my son’s birthday and then mine – every time he held me back. I don’t know if he knew… but he kept stopping me from going back.”

Bappa Lahiri continued and said, “When I eventually left on December 3, I told him that it would be he who would be coming to the US soon. But after a couple of months, he was admitted in the hospital. While in the hospital, he kept calling out my name. And I was making plans to come to India.He had told me that humko bahut kasht hoga if anything happened because he loved us so much. I think kasht unko bhi bahut ho raha hoga because he was so attached to us. Words fail to describe what kind of a father he was. I am sure he is somewhere here listening to us.He hadn’t ever been admitted to a hospital before his illness. But he fought very hard. Life will never be the same again for us.”

Bappi Lahiri indeed had a heart of gold.

