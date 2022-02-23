Bappi Lahiri left a void in all our hearts when he left us for the heavenly abode on 15th February. His demise came as a major shock not just to us, but his family as well as close friends. The veteran singer had been hospitalized for almost a month and was recovering. His son Bappa Lahiri has now revealed that the legend was also affected by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar.

Advertisement

As most know, Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier this month. The Nightingale of India faced a lot of health issues after she contracted COVID and struggled with pneumonia. She recovered from both but it was post COVID complications, which led to multi-organ failure.

Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri were quite close to each other. Infact, our Disco king also once credited the initial success of his career to the veteran singer. Days after his demise, son Bappa Lahiri is now opening up all that happened during his last days.

Bappa Lahiri told ETimes TV, “Dad was affected by Lata ji’s demise. He used to call her ‘Maa’. She had helped him a lot. I am not able to digest that he is still not here. I can’t believe it.”

Revealing the exact cause of the death, Bappa Lahiri added, “No, it wasn’t a breathing issue. I think his heart just stopped. My sister, brother-in-law and mother rushed him to the hospital. The doctor had been called and he said that he needs to be taken to the hospital. They reached the hospital but he couldn’t be revived. I was on the phone all the time.”

Bappa also revealed that Bappi Lahiri had stopped eating a day before his death and fell drowsy.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria Wrap Up The Dubai Schedule For The Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube