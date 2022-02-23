Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are the coolest celebrity couple one can see. The duo tied the knot in a hugh-hush wedding on 19th Feb. The duo after much wait have finally shared the official pictures from their union. Celebrities like Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan were amongst others who were a part of their big day.

Pictures from their wedding ritual leaked the same day and went viral on social media. It was a click from quite a distance and hence, that gave birth to many rumours. In some of the pictures, there seemed to be a confusion about a visible baby bump when it came to Shibani.

In no time, rumours began doing the rounds that Shibani Dandekar is expecting. That was also stated as one of the reasons why she and Farhan Akhtar decided to officially get married. The bride could be seen wearing a red body-hugging gown and completed her avatar with a long veil.

Several media portals also began questioning if Shibani Dandekar is preggers. But here’s bringing to you some new set of pictures that prove that Farhan Akhtar isn’t welcoming parenthood as of now. The glimpses have now finally been shared by the beautiful couple and it’s leaving us excited AF.

Take a look at the glimpses below:

Putting the rumours to rest, let’s hope media portals and Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar fans can finally move on!

Meanwhile, Shibani surprised all her fans after she changed her name on Instagram bio last night. The singer declared herself as, ‘Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar’. She also flaunted how proud of a wifey she is as she added ‘Mrs Akhtar’ to the description.

