Hrithik Roshan is one of the superstars of Indian cinema who has a tremendous fan following. He is often referred to as the Greek God of Bollywood. While he is loved by his fans and well known for being cool, the superstar too lost his cool at Paparazzi once. Scroll down to know more.

It was back in 2011 when the Krrish star visited Shirdi ahead of his film Kites to be released. A bunch of paparazzi followed him and kept clicking him despite the actor’s insistence that they don’t. The superstar lost his cool and berated them.

Later during a conversation with news agency PTI, Hrithik Roshan revealed how he felt the cameramen were trying to invade his privacy. He said, “I can’t believe they (media) can now enter gods shrine for TRP. Polite words requesting them were ignored. It took efforts to pray with 30 media cameras feeding off every private moment.”

“Right now I am trying to forgive myself for losing my cool but I guess when it comes to family any man would do the same,” the WAR actor said.

Hrithik Roshan wasn’t alone. He was accompanied by his father Rakhesh Roshan and his mother Pinky Roshan and then-wife Suzanne Khan. Visting Shirdi before releasing every film of theirs was part of the family tradition. For the first time, he felt vulnerable as an actor in his life but wished he had kept his anger in check.

The Super30 actor said, “For the first time in 10 years as an actor, on Saturday I felt my privacy being invaded. What they did was wrong. But I wish I could’ve risen above and given them all a big hug…”

