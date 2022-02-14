Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Calls His Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad ‘Super-cool’; Shares Photo From Their Fun Night Out

For the past few months, Hrithik Roshan has been in the news owing to his personal life. The actor was spotted with a mystery girl named Saba Azad, not once but twice. Ever since the actor was snapped leaving an eatery, hand-in-hand with Saba, rumours of their alleged love affair spread like wildfire. While the duo is yet to confirm or deny the same, but the buzz is getting stronger day-by-day.

But looks like, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has already approved of the actor’s new relationship. Well, we are not the ones saying this, Khan’s latest Insta stories prove the same. Yes, that’s true! Sussanne recently spent an evening with actor’s ladylove Saba Azad and posted a picture of the same on her social media.

Taking to her Insta stories, Sussanne Khan shared a couple of photos from her girls night out. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic). In the photo, Saba is seen crooning away the night wearing a crop-top and harem pants.

Re-posting the same Saba Azad posted it on her Insta and thanked Susaane for her presence. She wrote, “Thanks my Suzie so so happy for you were there last night.” Check it out below:

Recently, we had told you about Sussanne Khan’s social media interaction with Saba Azad. While scrolling through Saba’s Insta profile we came across a few posts that were liked by Khan.

Earlier, a report in India Today revealed how Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met. A source revealed to the portal, “Hrithik and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner.”

