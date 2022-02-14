Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for giving some memorable yet blockbuster films but he’s often seen amidst controversies for showing the reality in his films. Similarly, the filmmaker had a hard time before the release of Padmaavat. Back when the film was released in 2018, Swara Bhasker criticised the film for glorifying Sati and Jauhar. However, her statement didn’t go well films actor Shahid Kapoor as he slammed the actress for the same.

Based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the historical drama also stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmaavat and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

Padmaavat faced numerous controversies, before finally getting released on January 25, 2018. Although many applauded the film and its star cast, Sawara Bhasker criticised the film. In her open letter published on The Wire, the Raanjhanaa actress slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali for glorifying Jauhar and said, “Women are not only walking talking vaginas.” Her comments received negative reactions even Shahid Kapoor wasn’t happy.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Shahid Kapoor replied to Sawara Bhasker’s letter, although he didn’t read it, the actor told, “Yes, I got to know that Swara has written an open letter. But I haven’t read the letter, it is very long and we are all busy. I have no clue what is her issue but I think her issues are with Bhansali sir. I can say that this is not the right time for such things.”

He further added, “Padmaavat represents the entire film industry, it represents freedom of expression and freedom of speech. The journey of the film, reaching the audience has been very tough and the entire film industry stands with us right now. Given the circumstances, her letter seems quite frivolous. Though she has expressed her personal views and everyone has the right to voice their opinion.”

In her open letter, Swara Bhasker had written, “Women have the right to live, despite being raped sir. Women have the right to live, despite the death of their husbands, male ‘protectors’, ‘owners’, ‘controllers of their s*xuality’.. whatever you understand the men to be. Women have the right to live — independent of whether men are living or not. Women have the right to live. Period. Women are not only walking talking vaginas.”

