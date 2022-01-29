Bollywood’s controversy queen, Kangana Ranaut is the one actress who never holds back from speaking what’s on her mind. It’s been quite evident that the Queen actress doesn’t get along well with the rest of the B-town members, and at times has also taken nasty digs on them, either through her social media handles or openly during interviews.

One such actor that Bollywood’s Thalaivii doesn’t share a good rapport with is, none other than Shahid Kapoor. Yes, you have heard that right! The actress had once revealed that she was quite fed up with the Kabir Singh actor. Read on to know the reason behind her tiff with the hunk.

So, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor shared screen space together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2017 war/romance film Rangoon. During that year, rumours were doing rounds that Shahid and Kangana were at the loggerheads and the cold war between the two started during the shooting of the film.

However, while Shahid Kapoor has always claimed that everything was cool between him and Kangana Ranaut, the actress during an interview had opened up about one of the things she hated about the Jab We Met actor. The actress also claimed that staying with him was an absolute ‘nightmare’.

During her interview with Mid-Day, Kangana said, “We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare!”

Talking about Rangoon, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan. Even after receiving some positive response from the critics, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial starring Saif, Kangana and Shahid, sank terribly at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next project titled, Dhakad. The film will also star, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Whereas, Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Jersey.

