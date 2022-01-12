Ishaan Khatter has been rumoured to be dating his Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday for a while now. The duo recently even jetted off to Ranthambore for their New Year’s vacation. While they often posed with the same backgrounds, they restricted themselves from posting any pictures together. But they did arrive back in the city together and that confirmed it all! Now it seems, elder brother Shahid Kapoor is more than okay with the relationship.

Advertisement

Previously, Ishaan had been rumoured to be dating his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor. There were also leaked pictures of the actress from his house, spending quality time together. But it seems the relationship did not work out and the duo decided to part ways. However, Ananya and Ishaan are getting really strong and things may be getting serious for the lovebirds.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram yesterday and shared pictures that seem to be from her Maldives vacation. The actress could be seen shelling out major vacay goals as she posed in a printed shirt and wore a classy hat. “Haters gonna hate,” she captioned her post.

To this, Shahid Kapoor was quick to take to the comment sections and wrote, “Posers gonna pose.”

The internet went crazy when they noticed Shahid’s reaction to the picture. Fans bombarded the comment section and already began commenting on Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s marriage.

“admirers gonna admire,” a user replied.

Another wrote, “sir aapke ghar ki hone wali bahu hai ananya”

A user commented, “Bhai Ki gF haina donon ko bolo career ke upar Dhyan De”

Check out the viral post below:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Gehraiyaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: KRK Claims Salman Khan Uses ‘Fake Plastic Six Packs’: “Budhao Bichara Ek Hit Ke Liye Taras Raha Hai”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube