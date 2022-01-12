Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor created quite a buzz when they decided to go official with their relationship. In the past, the couple has even talked about their age gap and claimed it never bothers them. Meanwhile, the latest report suggests that not everything is great in their paradise as they have decided to end their beautiful relationship? Scroll below to read the full scoop.

For the past few weeks there have been rumours about their wedding, astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, predicted their future and claimed the two share a very strong bond, while they’re most probably expected to tie the knot this year.

Meanwhile, a source close to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor claims that the couple hasn’t met each other for days and the actress hasn’t even stepped out of her house as she’s feeling sad. In fact, the dancer/model who always attends Kapoor family dinner but this time she decided to skip it.

The source told Bollywood Life, “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner.”

“Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him”.

The source further added, “Arjun Kapoor always makes sure that he visits Malaika’s house if he is nearby but the day he went at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner, he didn’t visit Malaika Arora and rather came back home. The couple who usually go out on dinner dates or coffee dates has stopped everything. This clearly hints that all is not well between the couple.”

