Malaika Arora has always been an inspiration to the audience through her stunning looks and fitness goals. She always styles her looks effortlessly well and is the queen of evening gowns and dresses, pairing them with just the right makeup and accessories. The actor was recently spotted at a special evening bash with a bunch of industry friends but looks like her outfit did not impress everyone.

For the unversed, Malaika has lately been in the news as she is an active judge on the show India’s Best Dancer season 2. Her outfits from the show go viral within a few minutes and her gym looks have always been a trending topic on the internet. Her pictures from a recent Maldives vacation with alleged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were also highly appreciated by the fans.

In the most recent pap video, Malaika Arora was seen stepping out of her vehicle as she was gearing up to attend a function on the occasion of Christmas 2021. She opted for a velvet bottle green outfit which gave a solid Christmas vibe. She styled the jacket with a simple black crop top and a heavy chain which had a huge emerald green stone as the locket. In bottoms, she added a simple black short dress and matched the look with shimmery makeup and straight hair.

In a part of the video, Malaika Arora was seen tripping on the tiled floor, mainly due to the uncomfortable pair of heels she was wearing. The heels were off white in colour and had a strappy pattern with 8-10-inch-high block heels.

As the video was shared by the paps, viewers were highly critical about the footwear choice highlighting how lucky Malaika was to not fall on her face.

“Arhee arhe😂😂😂 saste nashe ka asar”, a comment said.

“Le heels: kyu hila dala na…???”, another comment read.

Internet users also made fun of her look saying, “Our karo fashion😂😂”

Speaking about the high-heels, another comment said, “Heels se achha stool laga lo pairo ke niche”

