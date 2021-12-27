Salman Khan turns a year older today and is celebrating the same with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. While this celebration is a star-studded affair, the 56-year-old actor recently made the headlines after he was hospitalized owing to a snake biting him at the birthday party destination.

While interacting with the media on his birthday, the Ek Tha Tiger actor stated that he was bit by a poisonous snake and a few more details. Read on to know all he had to say below.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Salman Khan shed some light and revealed some details about the snake biting at his Panvel farmhouse. The birthday boy said, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours…I am fine now.”

Talking about Salman Khan looking dashing during his birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, the superstar donned a leather jacket over a navy blue t-shirt and corduroy pants. He was all smiles as he interacted with the media outside his farmhouse.

On the work front, Salman has his plate full with several big-budget films. The actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming espionage action thriller, Tiger 3. Also starring Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif, the actor will be seen reprising his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. He will also feature in a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

Aside from these upcoming YRF titles, Salman Khan will also essay the lead role in Sajid Nadiadwala Kick 2 – with Jacqueline Fernandez and Farhad Samji‘s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali – opposite Pooja Hegde. The birthday boy, at a recent event, announced the much-awaited sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Happy birthday, Bhai!

