The holiday of Christmas has just done the trick and gave Pushpa a big boost in numbers. Having said that, on the second Sunday i.e. day 10, the Allu Arjun starrer maintained a rock-steady trend on its own merits. Below is the box office update you need to know.

Amid Omicron cases rising all across the country, Allu Arjun’s film is shining at the Indian box office. Particularly in mass centers, the performance is simply superb. In fact, the film has put up a big smile on the exhibitors of single screens.

Now speaking of day 10, Pushpa has earned 10-12 crores (all languages), which is similar to its Christmas numbers. It’s really a good hold considering there are too many options in theatres in the form of Ranveer Singh‘s 83, Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Shyam Singha Roy (in Telugu belt). As of now, the film stands at a grand total of 187.50-189.50 crores (all languages, nett total in India). The film is now all set to cross 200 crore during weekdays.

Pushpa has pulled off a surprisingly superb performance in its Hindi version, which has played a major role in the overall pan-Indian run.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil, and others in key roles. It released on 17th December 2021.

