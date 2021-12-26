Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most stylish B-town couples and there’s no denying that. From their dinner dates to city spottings, the two never miss an opportunity to make a statement with their bold fashion sense. Last night, the couple went for a Christmas dinner with their family and got trolled on social media where netizens can’t stop raving about Prakash Padukone and how handsome he was looking.

The couple headed out with Deepika’s family including her father Prakash and mother Ujjala Padukone. They were later joined by the actor’s family at the same location.

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a long red top and paired it with a denim pair and high heels. Ranveer Singh on the other hand styled a white shirt with a red velvet blazer and black bell-bottom pants.

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked their stylish best, the actresses’ father Prakash Padukone stole the limelight with his fashionable attire.

Netizens are going gaga over how handsome Prakash looked and compared his look with Ranveer while trolling him for his bold fashion choices. Viral Bhayani shared the video of the couple leaving with Deepika’s family, take a look here:

That’s one good looking family, we must say!

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, “Prakash Padukone still looks handsome as when he won the championship and we were kids.” Another netizen wrote, “Prakash Padukone is looking more handsome than ranveer 😂😂.” A third netizen wrote, “Atrangi couple.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently seen in 83 which is doing really well at the box office. Fans and critics are showering so much love to their recent release.

