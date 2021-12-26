Salman Khan fans cannot keep calm as the superstar is gearing up for his 56th birthday. The big day is tomorrow and the Tiger 3 actor had already taken off to Panvel for the celebrations. But things got a little stressed as a snake bit him at his farmhouse. Scroll below for all the details.

As many know, Salman has a ritual of sorts of celebrating his birthday at his farmhouse. A couple of family members along with close friends often make it to the venue for an intimate celebration. Last year too, we saw Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Daisy Shah amongst other celebrate the big day with Bhai.

As per a report by Times Of India, Salman Khan was bitten off by a non-venomous snake today morning. He was rushed to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment. However, the good news is that there’s nothing to worry about as the superstar was administered a dose of anti-venom medicine. He was discharged around 9 AM after a few hours of observation by the doctors.

We hope Salman Khan gets perfectly fit by the evening for his birthday celebrations!

On the professional front, Salman is busy with Bigg Boss 15. The actor appears during every Weekend Ka Vaar to school contestants for their wrongdoings. The show is 3 weeks away from witnessing its grand finale! Apart from that, he will soon resume the shoot for Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan is also collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for a cross-over film. SRK will be doing a cameo in Tiger 3 while Salman will be appearing in Pathan for a special sequence.

