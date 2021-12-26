Vinod Mehra was one of the most popular actors back in the day. His sudden demise left his fans and friends in the industry in complete shock. In a recent interview, his wife Kiran Mehra has opened up on the late actor’s relationship with Rekha and how she remained in his life till the very end. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in the day, Vinod’s alleged relationship rumours with Rekha were the talk of the town. Reportedly, the two were madly in love with each other.

Vinod Mehra’s love life often made headlines in the 70s. He was romantically involved with Meena Borca while he married actress, Bindiya Goswami. The couple was married to each other for four years before calling it quits.

Vinod Mehra later got married to Kiran Mehra and was still romantically linked with Rekha. In an interview with ETimes, Kiran opened up on the women in her husband’s life and whether or not she knew about them. “He told me without me asking him. He said that they were a part of his life but he now wanted to be with me. I didn’t ask anything further. I respected his privacy. If someone is telling you about himself on his own, why would one dig further?” she said.

When asked about the actor’s rapport with Rekha, she said, “Let me tell you- the person who remained in his life till his end is Rekha. She was like a family member and I still look up to her as a friend. Rekha is a wonderful person, very loving and forgiving. She even attended our marriage. If I meet her today, I will give her the tightest hug. I know her mother and sisters. I am not comparing myself to someone who’s so high up there- but actually, Rekha and I are very similar.”

