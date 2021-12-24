Be it her bold fashion style or her regular city sightings, Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to make headlines. In a recent interview, the actress has opened up on not believing in Islam and that it makes the women wear the burqa (forcefully). Scroll below to read the scoop.

Urfi keeps it as transparent as possible with her fans on social media and doesn’t shy away from expressing her views on anything.

In an interview with ETimes, Urfi Javed opened up on not believing in Islam and said, “To be very honest, I don’t believe in Islam and I’ve never believed in it. I feel a lot of things in Islam are a bit regressive but so are in other religions as well. The world is changing at a very fast pace but religions are not and just because of that reason some people are lagging behind. This is the main reason behind the generation gap because people are not ready to change. I don’t like the fact that Islam allows four weddings. Triple talaq was banned and I think it was for the best.”

Urfi Javed also spoke about women in Islam wearing burqas and said, “In Islam also there are many things that women should wear burkha and they should stay behind a parda, I don’t understand these things. If a girl wants to do it willingly then it is fine. One should not force something on others.”

The beauty often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices but we totally love her vibe. One should always follow their heart and Urfi just does that.

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed not believing in Islam? Tell us in the comments below.

