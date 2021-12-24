Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha could go on floors Aamir Khan made headlines earlier this year. He had announced his divorce from Kiran Rao after 14 years of marriage. The two issued a joint statement on July 3 describing their divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.

Their divorce came as a shock for many. While their divorce was mutual many thought that Fatima Sana Shaikh was the reason behind their separation. Rumours of Mr Perfectionist dating the Dangal actress began to surface.

Even though Fatima had refuted the rumours of dating Aamir Khan, pictures claiming that the actress being the third wife of Laal Singh Chaddha actor still goes viral. A tweet is now going viral wherein the user claims that Aamir and Fatima have married. A closer look at the picture will reveal that it is a morphed image.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The original picture had Aamir Khan and his now ex-wife Kiran Rao. The two had posed for the paparazzi at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony. In the viral photo, Kiran’s face is replaced by Fatima’s face. This makes it clear that Aamir never married Fatima Sana Shaikh and is now single following his divorce from Kiran.

Previously, Aamir and Kiran took to social media to announce their separation. In their statement they wrote, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.”

