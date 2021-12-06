Bollywood Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most talented and versatile upcoming actresses in Bollywood history. She gave us binge-worthy movies like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Bhoot Police, and much more. But did you know that the actress had once opened up towards the rumours of her having a relationship with Aamir Khan?

Let’s check out what the actress has to say about the rumours.

Fatima Sana Shaikh started her B-town journey with the wrestling biopic Dangal, along with Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. The movie brought great fame to the actors as it was a ginormous hit at the box office. Later when the actress signed another movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ with Aamir, rumours then started doing rounds that the two were having a fling with each other.

During an old interview with Filmfare Fatima Sana Shaikh addressed the matter by saying, “Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected.”

At present, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have gone their separate ways after 15 long years of marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is set to appear in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha where he’ll be playing the main titular role. The actor will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij. Along with this Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are said to be appearing in a cameo roles for the movie. Whereas Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Netflix series titled Ajeeb Daastaans.

