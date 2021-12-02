Aamir Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country but that does not stop him from taking out time for his family. The actor recently celebrated the birthday of his 10-year-old son Azad with an intimate house party, along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Photos from the small gathering have been all over social media as fans love to see the ex-couple cordially co-parent.

For the unversed, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in July this year, after being together for over 15 years. In the small video message shared, they highlighted the mutual love and respect they have for each other while making it clear that they will continue to co-parent their son Azad. The piece of news took social media by storm instantly but most people were appreciative of how maturely they handled the situation.

In a recent set of pictures released by the family’s close friend, Shobhaa De, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao can be seen celebrating Azad’s birthday together as the boy turned 10. A bunch of pictures show Kiran Rao unboxing a cake package before helping Azad cut it. A part of the post also shows Aamir, Kiran, and Azad in the same frame as they are seen sharing a piece of cake.

Aamir Khan was spotted dressed in a simple black shirt, paired with a set of khaki pants and matching brown ankle-length shoes. He was also seen wearing black-framed glasses which went well with his casual yet trendy look. Kiran Rao, on the other hand, opted for a simple grey self-coloured T-shirt and a pair of light shade denim. She kept her look simple with minimum accessories and makeup. Have a look.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have worked together in a variety of Bollywood films in the past, most of which were successful amongst the audience. Fans love their collaborations and it is yet to be seen if they continue to deliver films together despite the differences.

