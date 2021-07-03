Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao are separating and have filed for a divorce. The couple has been together for fifteen long years and shares a 9-year-old son, Azad. The couple has released a joint statement announcing the same, scroll down to read the full details on their separation below.

For the unversed Aamir and Kiran on the sets of Lagaan and have been together ever since.

Releasing the joint statement, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao wrote –

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir Khan.”

Well, this does break our hearts. But as they say, all good things work together for good.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks‘ Forrest Gump and the makers will be soon announcing the release date of the same.

