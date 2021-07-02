Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is well known for portraying female-led films like No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani, Dirty Picture and many more. Many fans have wondered why the actress was not cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Now the actress has spilt the beans about the same.

The actress’ recent release Sherni received widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Her performance as a forest officer, Vidya Vincent, fighting sexism both in the professional and personal space was widely appreciated.

Now during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vidya Balan answered the most frequently asked question that why she hasn’t worked with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan yet in spite of the huge demand from fans. For the unversed, Vidya did share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for few minutes in the 2007 film Heyy Babyy when the latter made a special appearance for the song ‘Mast Kalandar’. But the two never cast opposite in a film.

Vidya Balan said, “Every time I promote a film, I get asked this question. Lots of people have told me that we’d love to see Shah Rukh Khan and you together. But it’s just not like that. I’ve never been approached for a Shah Rukh Khan film. So, I think when that happens and hopefully, if it’s a film that interests me then we’ll end up working together.”

The 42-year-old actress also answered another asked question by fans about stereotypes she wants to break. Vidya Balan said, “Oh my god! Now there are so many not just in Bollywood but also in society. One of them is the fact you want an invariably, when it’s a love story and the man is falling in love with the woman, the woman tends to be softer she tends to be more “obviously feminine”. That I think men tend to fall in love with all kinds of women, we fall in love with all kinds of women. So I think that would be nice to see a character or I’m not talking about you can be chulbuli and all that but generally there’s a certain kind of either you’re chulbuli or you’re the literal boy. There’s nothing in between. So I’d love to see that kind of love story where there’s a woman who is like just for example someone like me.”

